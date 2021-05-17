PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,562.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,528.76 or 0.07744833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,137.34 or 0.02496198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00639970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00202119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.74 or 0.00782955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.00634809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00558243 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,171,535 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

