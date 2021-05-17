PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co boosted its stake in PPL by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in PPL by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

