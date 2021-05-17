PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.26 on Thursday. PPL has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

