PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.14.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.81. 142,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,383. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

