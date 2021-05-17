Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

APTS stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $475.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

