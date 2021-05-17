Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 52,744 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $10,175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 552,769 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.77 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $749.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

