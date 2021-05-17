Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,996,000 after acquiring an additional 266,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,647,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

