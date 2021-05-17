Professional Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $50,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $78.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

