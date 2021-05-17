Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.76 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.