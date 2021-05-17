Project Inverse (XIV) Price Tops $0.0772 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $75,015.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00088130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00448690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00225886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.52 or 0.01298060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00041983 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.