Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $84,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $114.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $117.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.