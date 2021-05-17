ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIG opened at $140.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $149.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 120.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $889,000.

About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

