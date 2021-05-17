Proton (XPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.96 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. Proton has a total market cap of $49.94 million and $1.96 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01347859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00115249 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,083,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

