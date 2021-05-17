PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $65.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

PTCT opened at $37.99 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.35.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

