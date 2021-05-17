PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.