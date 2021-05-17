PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $33.83 on Friday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $7,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $5,346,000.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

