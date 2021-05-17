Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $2.19 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00004882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $565.70 million and approximately $58.19 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00090101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00450143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00229397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.00 or 0.01374165 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.