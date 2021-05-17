Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Purple Innovation updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 838,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.