PutinCoin (PUT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $280.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $263,319.30 and $280.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,447.58 or 1.00395441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00195399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004597 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.