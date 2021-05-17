Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Cut by Analyst

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

SWIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

