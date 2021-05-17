Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for FMC Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE:FMC opened at $118.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.45 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

