Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.31 billion.

