Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE CHCT opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

