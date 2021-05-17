Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Graybug Vision in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

GRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 587.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 107,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.