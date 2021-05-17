Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.05 Million

Brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to report $98.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $98.14 million. Quantum posted sales of $88.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $355.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $355.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $401.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $420.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quantum.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

QMCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.88. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,910. Quantum has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Quantum by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Quantum by 1,748.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,895 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Quantum by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 236,818 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

