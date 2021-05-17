Quebecor’s (QBR.B) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.29.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$33.26 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.95 and a 12-month high of C$36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.