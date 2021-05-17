Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Sells $155,812.93 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

