RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

RDNT traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $23.32. 612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,463. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.