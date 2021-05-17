Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.94

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

