Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RANJY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of RANJY opened at $37.91 on Friday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.9804 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

