Raymond James Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $115.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 116.98% from the company’s current price.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ APLS traded up $8.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.00. 186,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

