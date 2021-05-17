Raymond James Trims Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Target Price to $7.50

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

