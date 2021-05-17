Raymond James Trims Payfare (TSE:PAY) Target Price to C$9.00

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:PAY traded down C$0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.20. 26,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,595. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.85 million and a P/E ratio of -8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.70. Payfare has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$8.19.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

