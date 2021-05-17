Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in A. O. Smith by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock worth $11,067,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

