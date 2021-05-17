Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.