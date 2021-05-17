Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $296,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kellogg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

