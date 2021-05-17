Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $188,179,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after acquiring an additional 768,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

TSN opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.