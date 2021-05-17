Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Expedia Group stock opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.86 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

