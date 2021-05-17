Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,218 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Flex were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.53 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

