Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.86 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.48.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.