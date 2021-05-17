Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $23,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $23,440.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $71,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reading International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,947 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

