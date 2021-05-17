Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $65.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

