Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IPG Photonics (IPGP)

5/11/2021 – IPG Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – IPG Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – IPG Photonics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – IPG Photonics was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $196.39. 243,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,862. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.08 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

