Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trinseo (TSE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $70.00.

5/11/2021 – Trinseo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00.

5/7/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/6/2021 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Trinseo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Trinseo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,276. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $450,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trinseo by 3,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

