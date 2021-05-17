Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Red Rock Resorts traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.57, with a volume of 42790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

