Reef Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Reef has a market cap of $490.60 million and approximately $168.14 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00108966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.30 or 0.01261435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00062339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00115126 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.