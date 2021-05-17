Render Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.50 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $170.96 million and approximately $35.50 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00085036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.44 or 0.01238387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00114530 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,550,969 coins and its circulating supply is 156,550,004 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

