Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $111.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

