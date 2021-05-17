Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Thales (THLLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thales (OTCMKTS: THLLY):

5/7/2021 – Thales had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/7/2021 – Thales had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/26/2021 – Thales had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

4/26/2021 – Thales had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/1/2021 – Thales had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.93. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,743. Thales S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

