Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vail Resorts (MTN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN):

4/29/2021 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. This along with focus on digital marketing and media advertising bode well. Going forward, the company expects the season pass program to be a key growth driver as it relates to the growing number of people associated with the program. Meanwhile, the company continues to reinvest in its resorts to boost customer traffic. Also, it is focussing on technological enhancements to support its data driven approach, guest experience and corporate infrastructure. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

4/29/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $292.00 to $308.00.

4/26/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $292.00 to $308.00.

4/23/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.28. 2,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.72 and a 1-year high of $338.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Vail Resorts Inc alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.